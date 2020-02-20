|
|
|
Mr John Dart Hasland Mr John "Jack" Dart of Hasland has passed away at The Green Care Home, aged 90.
Born in Grassmoor, Jack has been a Derbyshire resident all his life.
He worked as a tool setter/ works manager at Ryland Works for over 40 years, then Bryan Donkins until his retirement.
He was a keen gardener and DIY enthusiast, a lover of classical music and a sports fan.
Jack leaves his wife Mrs Kitty Dart, sons David, Kevin and five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes palace at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10.10am. Family flowers only, donations for British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie Cancer Care are requested.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020