B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
14:00
Immaculate Conception Church
Spinkhill
John Davies Notice
Mr John Davies Holymoorside Mr John Davies of Holymoorside has passed away at home,
aged 75.
Born in Eckington, John was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a plumber.
John had an aeroplane for many years and flew at Sheffield Aero Club since 1981.
John was predeceased by his wife Margaret Davies. He is survived by daughter Lisa, son-in-law Steve and three grandchildren.
The Funeral mass takes place on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 2.00pm at Immaculate Conception Church, Spinkhill, followed by cremation.
Funeral Directors : B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
