|
|
|
Mr John Drabble Hasland Mr John Drabble of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on the
25th May 2020, aged 74.
John was a retired
electrician working for 44 years at East Midlands Electricity Board and ABB.
John's interest included a great passion for cars, caravanning and was a DIY enthusiast.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Elizabeth, his daughters Julie and Emma, sons-in-law Steven and Philip and grandaughter Emily.
He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilliker and Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020