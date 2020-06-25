Home

Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
John Drabble

John Drabble Notice
Mr John Drabble Hasland Mr John Drabble of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on the
25th May 2020, aged 74.
John was a retired
electrician working for 44 years at East Midlands Electricity Board and ABB.
John's interest included a great passion for cars, caravanning and was a DIY enthusiast.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Elizabeth, his daughters Julie and Emma, sons-in-law Steven and Philip and grandaughter Emily.
He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilliker and Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
