|
|
|
Mr John Edwards Wingerworth Mr John Edwards, of Wingerworth, has passed away peacefully at Ashgate Hospice, aged 84.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield,
following a grammar school education the majority of his career was spent in mining engineering around Yorkshire. The last 17 years of his employment before retiring in 2003 were spent as a driving instructor around Chesterfield, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.
He was an excellent cook, gardener and keen follower of flat horse racing. He also loved dogs, walking and the countryside, particularly the
Peak District.
John was predeceased by his
wife Barbara and leaves one daughter.
The funeral service takes place on November 4, 2020, Chesterfield
Crematorium. Due to Covid-19
attendance is by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield (01246 862142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020