|
|
|
Mr John Elston Newton, Derbyshire Mr John Elston of Newton, Derbyshire has passed away, aged 78 years.
Born in Teversal, Nottinghamshire, John has lived locally all his life.
John worked as a Hosiery Knitter at CWS Huthwaite, then Simpson, Wright & Lowe Sutton-in-Ashfield. He retired early and dedicated his retirement to family, friends and the Methodist church, from which his rich bass voice will be sadly missed.
John has always been an active member of the local Methodist circuit, following his father into Addison Street Methodist Church, where he was a steward and choirmaster. In his younger years, John was a Captain with the Tibshelf Boys Brigade and later became a preacher in the Clay Cross circuit, which became part of the borders mission circuit. John had also spent many years playing for and being chairman of Tibshelf cricket club before his retirement.
In recent years, John was chairman and member of Stonebroom Methodist male voice choir.
John will be sadly missed by all, especially his family, with whom he enjoyed spending as much time as possible.
John leaves his wife Hazel, 3 sons: Ian, Stewart and Alan, their wives Maxine, Kate and Kirsty and
grand-children Dominic, Lalicia, Arthur, Harry, Anna and Thora.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020