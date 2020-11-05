Home

S. Hallam & Son
122 High Street
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 6JT
01773 872207
Mr John Rhodes Shirland Mr John Alan Rhodes, of Shirland, Alfreton, has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born in Shirland and a lifelong local resident, John was a warehouse operative for 20 years, until his retirement.
His interests included woodworking, gardening, tv comedies.
John leaves his wife Barbara, sons and daughters Beverley, Andrew, Peter and Marie ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 6, 2020, Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: Samuel Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbys (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
