Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fox

Notice Condolences

John Fox Notice
Mr John Roland Fox Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mr John Fox passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73 years.
John was retired and was a family oriented man, loved to listen to different types of music, pottering around the garden and painting.
He is survived by his wife Mrs Avril Fox, his children Paula, John, Andrew and Joanne, his twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
John's funeral service will take place on 5th June, at 2pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY Tel: 01246 207 037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -