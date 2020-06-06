|
|
|
Mr John Roland Fox Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mr John Fox passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73 years.
John was retired and was a family oriented man, loved to listen to different types of music, pottering around the garden and painting.
He is survived by his wife Mrs Avril Fox, his children Paula, John, Andrew and Joanne, his twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
John's funeral service will take place on 5th June, at 2pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY Tel: 01246 207 037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020