John Frearson Notice
Mr John Frearson New Whittington Mr John Arthur Frearson, of New Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born in North Wingfield and a resident there for 27 years, he spent 51 years in New Whittington.
John worked at Williamthorpe Pit for six years, from the age of 15 to 21, then he became a BT engineer, served two years in the Merchant Navy and retired from BT in 1993.
He was a radio ham, liked boats, sailing, aircraft and loved technology.
John leaves his wife Sandra, sons Colin and Mark, grandchildren Isaac and Kian, stepgrandchildren Bella and Lilly.
The funeral service takes place on November 16, 2020, St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
