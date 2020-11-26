Home

John Gadsby

John Gadsby Notice
Mr John Gadsby Chesterfield Mr John Gadsby of Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86 years and was a lifelong resident.
John retired at the age of 65 (1999)
and was a bus driver for the Stagecoach Group. A family man, he was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved his numerous trips to New Zealand and always enjoyed reading. His interests included steam and industrial heritage and vintage motorbikes and cars.
John is survived by his wife Mrs Mavis Gadsby and leaves behind his children Kev, Marion, Paul and Karen and 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His funeral took place on Tuesday 24th November at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ. Tel 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
