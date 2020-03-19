|
Mr John Gee Shuttlewood Mr John Thomas Gee of Shuttlewood has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born at Palterton, John was a local resident most of his life.
He worked as a miner for 30 years, also a brief spell at Coalite, he retired 24 years ago.
John liked gardening, holidays abroad, he was keen on football and cricket in his youth.
John was predeceased by his wife Margaret. He leaves his daughter Barbara and grandson Andrew.
The funeral service is due to take place on Friday March 27, 2020 at 3.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020