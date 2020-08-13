Home

John Green Notice
Mr John Henry Green Clay Cross Mr John Henry Green of Clay Cross has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has been a long term resident of Tupton until his last few years where he resided in Clay Cross.
John enjoyed playing music and watching documentaries on TV.
John leaves behind his children Jacqueline, Karen, Nicholas, Trudi and Suzanne,
eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on 14th August 2020 at 1pm for a graveside service in
St. Lawrence Churchyard, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel 01246 851194.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
