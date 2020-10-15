Home

John Gregory

GREGORY John William Passed away peacefully
at home in Duffield on
Saturday 3rd October 2020,
aged 92 years.
John was a loving husband to the late Eunice, a treasured father to Linda, David & Pauline, a special grandad to Cathryn, Matthew, Rebecca and Philip and a dear brother to Mary and
the late David and Tony.
John will be missed by all his
family and many friends.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Alkmund's Church, Duffield, however, due to the current restrictions this will be a private family service, family flowers only please, the family would welcome any donations to support the work of Treetops Hospice Care and these may be sent c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper DE56 1AY. Tel: 01773 822059.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
