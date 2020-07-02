Home

Mr John Trevor Guest (Trevor) Woodthorpe Mr John Trevor Guest (Trevor)
of Woodthorpe has passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87 years.
Born in Shuttlewood, Trevor has lived locally most of his life.
Until his retirement 22 years ago, Trevor worked as an Accountant for most of his life after national service in the RAF as a Wages Clerk.
Trevors hobbies included swimming, bird watching, he was a member of Whitwell Wood Society and Ex-Servicemens fellowship treasurer for both. He also enjoyed collecting
model buses and trains.
Trevor was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Guest.
He leaves behind children Sally Atkinson and Jeff Guest
and many grandchildren.
Service to be held on Wednesday 1st July, 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020
