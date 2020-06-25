|
|
|
Mr John Mark Haggins Old Whittington Mr John Mark Haggins of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal aged 62.
John was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and didn't really work due to ill health.
He really loved socialising with friends.
John leaves behind his children Samantha and Robert, his brother and sisters Michael, Philomena, Kathleen and was predeceased by his brother David. He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews and three grandchildren.
Johns funeral will be held today, Thursday 25th June at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson and Sons, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, S41 7LX. Tel 01246 273935.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020