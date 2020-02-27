|
Mr John Hall Bolsover Mr John (Johnny) Hall, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born at New Houghton and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 60 years, Johnny was a coal miner for over 35 years.
His interests included hiking in the Peak District, loved reading, crosswords and travelling with his late wife. He was a member of St John's.
Johnny was predeceased by his wife Christine. He leaves son Andrew, daughters Adele and Donna, daughter/sons-in-law Gillian, Andy and Ken, grandchildren Arun, Matt, James, Luke and Megan.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 2, 2020, Bolsover Parish Church, at 2pm, followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020