Mr John Hibbert Newbold Mr John Hibbert, of Newbold, died on March, 20, 2020, aged 83 years. John died at home after a short illness. Born in Aperknowle, near Dronfield, he was a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area where he worked as a self-employed builder.
He leaves June, his wife of 57 years, three sons Richard, Michael and Mark and two beloved grandchildren Lucy and Jack. John enjoyed travelling and driving for days out into the Derbyshire countryside.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on Wednesday April, 15, 2020
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020