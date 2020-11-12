|
|
|
John Jillings OBE John, former Director of Derbyshire Social Services passed away peacefully at home 31.10.2020 aged 86. John's professional life was devoted to helping those in need. John has been President of Matlock Rotary Club, was a member of Walbrook Housing Association and chaired Alzheimer's Society at a regional level. John was a keen gardener, rambler, sailor and fisherman. He was a true gentleman who brought warmth, humility and friendship to all he met. Margaret and the family would like to extend thanks to all who have provided friendship and support over the years.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020