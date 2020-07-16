|
Mr John Leatherday (Ped) Stonegravels Mr John Leatherday (known as Ped) of Stonegravels has passed away at home, aged 79 years.
Born in Stonegravels, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a miner at Markham Colliery, also on the roads as a stone mason which he loved until his retirement 20 years ago, aged 60.
John enjoyed watching cowboy films and cowboy books, loved his caravan in his younger days, gardening and growing vegetables for all the family.
John leaves behind his wife Janet Leatherday, daughters Dawn and Clair, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 24th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am
Donations in John's memory for Ashgate Hospice please.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020