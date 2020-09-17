|
|
|
Mr John David Lefley Clay Cross Mr John David Lefley of
Clay Cross has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a Lorry and Coach Driver for 50 years, including owning his own Coach Tour Business between
1978 - 1994 until his retirement
in 2009.
John was a member of the North East Midlands Brass Band Association for 70 years and a current member of Ashover Brass Band.
John leaves behind his wife Cicely Ellen Lefley, children David Lefley, Margaret East, Stuart Lefley, Ian Lefley, Nigel 'Nick' Lefley, Suzanne Lefley, Nigel Lefley and Ellen Harrison, eight grandchildren and five
great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on 25th September 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, tel. 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020