Mr John Lewis Sheffield Mr John Lindon Lewis (nee Barclay) died in hospital on February 22, 2020 aged 63.
Born in Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, and was well known by the name Bonnie. He was the eldest son of the late, Claire Patrica Lewis and Carlos Gerome Barclay. He came to Chesterfield, England as a small boy. Where he grew up with his family. Which included his, Grandad, Hezekiah Pembroke, Mother, Claire Patrica Lewis, step father, Ekioniah Lewis, siblings, Tony, Sandra, step brother, Devon, cousins, Maureen, Frank, Keith, Mark and June, his late Uncle Frank Pembroke, and Aunt Mary all who resided at 20 Spring Bank Road. Chesterfield. He attended Brampton junior, then went onto, Newbold High School. He was a keen footballer, playing for Chesterfield boys' team, also fantastic at the triple jump, and overall a great athlete. Aged 18 John joined the Army, where he became part of the 10th Reg. boxing team, whilst posted over in Germany. During his time in Germany he married Christine Kim Hardy, who gave birth to two of John's children, a daughter, Selena Lewis, and a son, Carlos Lewis. On leaving the Army he returned to Chesterfield and had two more children, a son named Lindon Bryan, to Caroline Preston, and his youngest son, Antony Lewis, to Kathy Wells. John worked as a physical training Instructor whilst in Chesterfield and was a very social person. Bonnie met his present wife Julie Lewis in Chesterfield, shortly before both moving to Sheffield, where Bonnie resided until his departure. He leaves behind his wife, one daughter, three sons, three granddaughters, and one grandson.
Bonnie's funeral will be held on Wednesday 25th March at 1pm in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Church Street North, Old Whittington, Chesterfield S41 9QN. Followed by interment at 2:15pm at Boythorpe Cemetery, 3 Hunloke Crescent, Chesterfield S40 2PE.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020