|
|
|
Mr John Lilley Walton Mr John Lilley, of Walton, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Christmas Day, aged 84.
Brought up in Brampton, he attended the Grammar School, afterwards joining the staff at Chesterfield Library. He became Reference Librarian and then Local Studies Librarian, a post he held until his retirement in 2000. During this time he contributed to a number of books about Chesterfield in bygone years.
His interests were many. He was a strong advocate for local history and was instrumental in establishing both the Brampton Living History Group and the Chesterfield & District Local History Society. A member of Rose Hill United Reformed Church, he held many posts over the years including those of Elder, Junior Church Leader and Youth Club Leader. He also maintained the Church Archives. Music was important in John's life - especially choral singing; he was a member of the Church Choir and the Co-operative Choral Society. He also enjoyed gardening, bird-watching and was a season-ticket holder and life-long fan of Chesterfield FC.
Married to Audrey for 59 years he had one daughter, Catherine.
A Funeral Service is to be held at Rose Hill URC on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 12 noon followed by cremation.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020