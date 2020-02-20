|
|
|
Mr John Lockhart Old Tupton Mr John Francis Lockhart, of Cliff House Care Home, since August 2018, formerly of Old Tupton, has passed away at the care home, aged 88.
Born in Upper Langwith and a resident of Old Tupton since 1966, John was a music teacher at Edwin Swale School, until his retirement approximately 30 years ago.
He was a congregation member at St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield, where he regularly played the organ for Sunday Services. He was also PCC Secretary and PCC member for many years. Music was his main passion and he enjoyed holidays in Scotland.
John leaves his sister Yvonne.
The funeral service takes place on February 27, 2020, St Paul's Church, Hasland, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020