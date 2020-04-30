|
Mr John Lomas Scarcliffe Mr John Lomas, formerly of Scarcliffe Lanes Farm, Langwith has passed away at Church Stretton, Shropshire after a short illness on the 8th April at the age of 97.
John lived at Litton until the age of 14, then moved to Park Gate Farm, Handley before finishing his farming career at Scarcliffe. He retired from farming in Shropshire enjoying his hobbies and love of horses.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret and family, Susan, John, Ruth, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held later in the year.
Funeral Directors, A.S. Morris Funeral Director, Church Stretton, 01694 722876.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020