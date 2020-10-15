|
Mr John Ludditt Old Whittington Mr John Ludditt, of Old Whittington, has sadly passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 77 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John was
a lifelong local resident.
Starting his working career as a fireman on a steam train, latterly working at Sheepbridge Works until retiring through ill health.
A proud loving father of Kathryn, Tracey & Paul, a grandad to Lauren, Leah, Lily and Joshua. John was a sociable smiley person who will sadly be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 19th October 2020 at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, S41 9EY, 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020