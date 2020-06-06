|
|
|
Mr John Minney Clay Cross Mr John Minney of North Street, Clay Cross has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
aged 70.
John lived in Clay Cross all his life and spent 30 years working as a Building Contractor until he retired due to ill health in 2012. Prior to his building career John was a Fireman at Clay Cross Fire Station from 1974 up until his retirement from the Fire Service in 1985.
He enjoyed looking after his pet dog and caged birds.
John leaves his brother Bill and sister in law Susan.
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, (01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020