Mr John Grahame Nixon (Grahame) Staveley Mr John Grahame Nixon (known as Grahame) of Netherthorpe, Staveley has passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Born in Sheffield, Grahame has lived in Staveley since 1974.
Grahame worked as a salesman until his retirement in the 1990's.
Grahame enjoyed fly fishing, shooting, going on holidays in the UK and spending time with his family.
Grahame was predeceased
by his wife Maureen who
sadly passed away in 1999.
He leaves behind his sons Rowan, Max and Paul and was predeceased by son Victor in May.
A private cremation will take place at Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors : Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (012465 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020
