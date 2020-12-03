Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O'Malley

Notice Condolences

John O'Malley Notice
Mr John O'Malley Hasland Mr John Christopher O'Malley, of Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 56.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, John was an opencast driver.
His interests included sports, he was a huge fan of American football, following the Patriots and enjoyed socialising, spending time with family and friends at home and in Ireland.
John leaves his son Richard, daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Natalie, four grandchildren, mother Mary, sister Ann Bennett, brother-in-law Paul Bennett.
The funeral service takes place on December 9, 2020, Annunciation Church, at 10am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -