|
|
|
Mr John O'Malley Hasland Mr John Christopher O'Malley, of Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 56.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, John was an opencast driver.
His interests included sports, he was a huge fan of American football, following the Patriots and enjoyed socialising, spending time with family and friends at home and in Ireland.
John leaves his son Richard, daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Natalie, four grandchildren, mother Mary, sister Ann Bennett, brother-in-law Paul Bennett.
The funeral service takes place on December 9, 2020, Annunciation Church, at 10am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020