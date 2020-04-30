Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for John Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Parrott

Notice Condolences

John Parrott Notice
John Francis Parrott Grassmoor John Francis Parrott of
Scott Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield has passed away at Claycross Hospital aged 98.
Born in Woodseats, Sheffield, he has been a local resident
for 84 years.
John served 6 years in the Armed Forces until 1946 when he became a Truck Driver for 39 years, he was then an Apartment Manager in Vancouver, Canada for 14 years. He was a recipient of Legion of Honours in December 1998.
His interests included photography, visiting train museums, jazz music, walking, gardening and driving.
John was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Margaret Parrott, he leaves children Keith and John and daughters in law Lynne and Isabella, he also leaves four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 05, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.30am
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield
(01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -