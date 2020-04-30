|
John Francis Parrott Grassmoor John Francis Parrott of
Scott Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield has passed away at Claycross Hospital aged 98.
Born in Woodseats, Sheffield, he has been a local resident
for 84 years.
John served 6 years in the Armed Forces until 1946 when he became a Truck Driver for 39 years, he was then an Apartment Manager in Vancouver, Canada for 14 years. He was a recipient of Legion of Honours in December 1998.
His interests included photography, visiting train museums, jazz music, walking, gardening and driving.
John was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Margaret Parrott, he leaves children Keith and John and daughters in law Lynne and Isabella, he also leaves four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 05, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.30am
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield
(01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020