Mr John Passey Staveley Mr John Passey of Middlecroft Road, Staveley passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87 years.
John was born in Barlborough but was a lifelong resident.
He started work at Thomlinson's Farm, Woodthorpe aged 16 before going to Staveley Works as a shunter/tractor driver for 21 years and then on to Chesterfield Borough Council as groundsman until he retired in April 1998.
John loved football, especially if his sons were playing, reading thriller books, nature and animals, but lived mostly for his family.
John leaves behind his spouse Monica, children Alan, Glynn, Ian and Michael, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th August at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.50pm. Funeral directors: J. E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY. Tel 01246 207037.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020