Mr John Gordon Prime Old Whittington Mr John Gordon Prime of Old Whittington has passed away, aged 89 years.
Born in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked at Sheepbridge and was an engineer all his life.
John enjoyed pigeon racing and anything to do with pigeons.
John was predeceased by his wife Esther. He leaves behind sons Christopher and Graham, five grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 18th August at 2.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020