Mr John (Tiny) Proffitt Clowne Mr John Proffitt, known as Tiny, of Mansfield Road, Clowne, passed away at home aged 73.
Born in Mount Pleasant, Clowne (Monkey Village), John was a lifelong local resident. John worked as a miner until he retired due to ill health around 1989.
He had many interests including, fishing, drawing, cars, holidays, allotments, motor bikes, music, dominoes, bingo, pub and his family.
John leaves his wife Margaret Proffitt, his children Ian, Gary and Tracy, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The funeral service took place on Monday June 1, 2020, 3.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookefield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield 01246 570862
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020