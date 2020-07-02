|
Mr John Henry Rhodes Newbold Mr John Henry Rhodes of Newbold, Chesterfield has died at home, aged 93 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a fireman on the railways then "BTH" (Glass works) until his retirement,
John's hobbies included gardening, cricket and rugby and enjoyed going on holidays with his family.
John was predeceased by his wife Lily May Rhodes who passed away four years ago.
He leaves behind two sons
and two daughters, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service is due
to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday
8th July at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020