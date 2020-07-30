|
Mr John Michael Richards Newbold Mr John Michael Richards of Newbold has passed away at home, aged 76 years.
Born in Hollingwood, Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as an Industrial Painter and Painter and Decorator for 46 years until his retirement at the age of 62.
John loved going on holidays with his family and friends, model making and spending time with family and loved ones.
John leaves behind his wife Dorothy Richards, children Lee Richards, Craig Richards, Scott Richards and daughter-in-law Emma Richards and grandchildren Amy, Mya, Sam and Scarlett.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 3rd August at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020