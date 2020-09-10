|
Mr John (Jack) Scaysbrook Danesmoor Mr John (Jack) Scaysbrook of Danesmoor has passed away at home, aged 84 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Jack has been a lifelong local resident.
Jack worked as a Miner for 35 years at Parkhouse, Oxcroft and Markham Collieries and then 12 years as a Labourer at Worcester Bosch.
Jack was a lifelong Manchester United supporter and was a member of Shirland Golf Club. Jack spent many years as a Scorer for Biwater Cricket Club. He played bowls and was a Treasurer of Sharley Park Bowls.
Jack leaves behind his wife Joan, sons Kevin and David, daughter-in-law Denise and Davids partner Else, grandchildren Kelly, Charlotte and Tom and great-grandchildren Josh, Isabelle and Grace.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 11am at St. Lawrence Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020