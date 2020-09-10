Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Scaysbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scaysbrook

Notice Condolences

John Scaysbrook Notice
Mr John (Jack) Scaysbrook Danesmoor Mr John (Jack) Scaysbrook of Danesmoor has passed away at home, aged 84 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Jack has been a lifelong local resident.
Jack worked as a Miner for 35 years at Parkhouse, Oxcroft and Markham Collieries and then 12 years as a Labourer at Worcester Bosch.
Jack was a lifelong Manchester United supporter and was a member of Shirland Golf Club. Jack spent many years as a Scorer for Biwater Cricket Club. He played bowls and was a Treasurer of Sharley Park Bowls.
Jack leaves behind his wife Joan, sons Kevin and David, daughter-in-law Denise and Davids partner Else, grandchildren Kelly, Charlotte and Tom and great-grandchildren Josh, Isabelle and Grace.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 11am at St. Lawrence Church, North Wingfield.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -