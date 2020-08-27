|
Mr John Scully Bolsover Mr John Scully of Bolsover has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 61 years.
Born in Bolsover, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a self employed Roofer, previously worked at Thornhills Chicken Factory, Great Longston.
John enjoyed socialising, fishing, indoor games and gardening.
John leaves behind two brothers Jim and David and their wives Jill and Rita, sister Ann and her husband Steve, nieces and nephews and any friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 1.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Cancer Research.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020