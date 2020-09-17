|
Mr John Bryan Searston Stonebroom Mr John Bryan Searston (known as Bryan) of Stonebroom, Alfreton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has lived in Stonebroom for 57 years.
John worked as a Coal Miner, Chock Fitter, then later in the Control Centre.
John enjoyed gardening, family holidays, watching sport on tv, especially football and cricket and was a former member of Chesterfield Chrysanthemum Society.
John leaves behind his wife Janet, children June, Helen and Kevin and four grandchildren Josh, Chris, Ryan and Lewis.
Funeral Service was held at Swanwick Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September at 11am.
Funeral Director: S Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 6JT
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020