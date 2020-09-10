Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shaw

Notice Condolences

John Shaw Notice
Mr John Shaw Walton Mr John Shaw of Walton, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 89 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a Police Officer for 34 years service until his retirement in 1984.
John was a keen gardener.
John leaves behind his wife Margaret Patricia (Pat), daughter Jane and son Andrew and three grandchildren.
A service in Chesterfield Parish Church was followed by a cremation on Tuesday 8th September.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -