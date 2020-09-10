|
Mr John Shaw Walton Mr John Shaw of Walton, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 89 years.
Born in Chesterfield, John has been a lifelong local resident.
John worked as a Police Officer for 34 years service until his retirement in 1984.
John was a keen gardener.
John leaves behind his wife Margaret Patricia (Pat), daughter Jane and son Andrew and three grandchildren.
A service in Chesterfield Parish Church was followed by a cremation on Tuesday 8th September.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020