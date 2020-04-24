|
Mr John Soames Brampton Mr John Charles Soames, of Brampton has passed away peacefully at Elm Lodge Care Home, aged 82.
John was born in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, then moved to Chesterfield in 1959 following his
National Service in Germany with the Royal Signals.
He originally lived in Hasland, before later moving to Walton and latterly Brampton.
John worked for many years at Robinsons and later worked as office manager for Castle Drilling in Bolsover and Leesons Trophies in Hasland.
His interests were walking, gardening, reading and creative writing, he also enjoyed returning to Suffolk for holidays especially Southwold, where he spent many happy years.
John leaves his sons Martin, Andrew, James, daughter Liz, step daughters Tracey, Ayshea and step son Shane and grandchildren, Nick, Gemma, Rosie, Liam, Adam, Luke and step grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 28th at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020