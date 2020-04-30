Home

Mr John Spencer Matlock Mr John Henry Spencer of Matlock has passed away, at Cavendish Road, Matlock, aged 73.
Born at Darley Moor, Matlock, John was a lifelong local resident.
He was a Farmer who improved both buildings and land, kept Dexter Cattle.
John was a gifted mechanic of tractors and machinery. He liked to garden and was interested in conservation, gave wise advise to friends and family.
John is survived by his sister Maureen, nieces Sally and Emma.
The funeral service takes place at Amber Valley Crematorium on Friday May 1, 2020 at 17.00. Immediate family only to attend please.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire
(01629 580076)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
