Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
John Sturman

Notice Condolences

John Sturman Notice
Mr John Sturman Killamarsh Mr John Neville Sturman, known as Nev, has passed away suddenly,
aged 73.
Born and raised in Barlborough, Nev was a farmer/HGV driver until his recent retirement.
He enjoyed watching cowboy films, gardening, spending time with his family and holidays with his partner.
He will be remembered as a real character of the village, mischievous, caring, and funny. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Nev leaves his sister, Sheila and brother Henry, his partner Alison McGovern, daughters Tracy Hanson and Yvonne Wright, grandchildren Alisha, Louis and Jude.
The funeral service takes place on November 9, 2020, Barlborough Church, at 2pm, followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium, at 3pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
