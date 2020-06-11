|
Mr. John Walker Stanfree Mr John Walker of Stanfree, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire has sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Calow, aged 93.
John was born in Chesterfield and had been a local resident all of his life, he worked as a miner for more than 40 years.
John enjoyed football, reading and going on holidays abroad.
He leaves behind his loving wife Sylvia Walker, one son and one daughter, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held
on the 12th June 2020 at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield with a Requiem Mass the day before at the Annunciation Church in Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield,S44 6HF Tel: (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020