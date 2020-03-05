Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
14:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wesolek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesolek

Notice Condolences

John Wesolek Notice
Mr John Wesolek North Wingfield Lifelong North Wingfield resident Mr John Wesolek (Big Joe) has passed away at home, aged 71.
John was a store manager at Clay Cross Works then went on to be Landlord of The White Hart Pub in North Wingfield.
John enjoyed carpentry, jigsaw puzzles and having a pint with family and friends.
John leaves his brother and sisters, Jenny, Pud, Mag and Wag, nephews and nieces Peggy, Cole, Beth and Ricki.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 16, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult and Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -