Mr John Wesolek North Wingfield Lifelong North Wingfield resident Mr John Wesolek (Big Joe) has passed away at home, aged 71.
John was a store manager at Clay Cross Works then went on to be Landlord of The White Hart Pub in North Wingfield.
John enjoyed carpentry, jigsaw puzzles and having a pint with family and friends.
John leaves his brother and sisters, Jenny, Pud, Mag and Wag, nephews and nieces Peggy, Cole, Beth and Ricki.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 16, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult and Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020