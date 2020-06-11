Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Resources
More Obituaries for John West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John West

Notice Condolences

John West Notice
Mr John Charles West Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mr John Charles West of Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92 years.
John worked in the Marketing department for the National Coal Board for 40 years until he retired in 1980. He was a keen walker and gardener. He followed Derbyshire Cricket Club, he was an avid reader, loved Strauss Waltzes. John was a very kind and supportive family man.
John was predeceased by his wife Kathleen West, he leaves his sons David and Ian west and four grandchildren.
Funeral service takes place on Monday June 15th at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY Tel: 01246 207 037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -