|
|
|
Mr John Charles West Chesterfield Lifelong local resident Mr John Charles West of Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92 years.
John worked in the Marketing department for the National Coal Board for 40 years until he retired in 1980. He was a keen walker and gardener. He followed Derbyshire Cricket Club, he was an avid reader, loved Strauss Waltzes. John was a very kind and supportive family man.
John was predeceased by his wife Kathleen West, he leaves his sons David and Ian west and four grandchildren.
Funeral service takes place on Monday June 15th at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY Tel: 01246 207 037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020