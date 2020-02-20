Home

Mr John While Newbold Mr John (Jack) While of Newbold passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Jack was born in Chesterfield and was a local resident all his life except for his time serving in the Army.
Jack served three years in the army, he worked at Staveley works for 34 years, Walton Hospital for seven years and Mothers Pride for three years.
He was interested in Chesterfield FC, Derbyshire CCC and liked gardening, piano and organ and ballroom dancing.
Jack was predeceased by his wife Margaret Elizabeth While. He is survived by son John, daughter-in-law Shirley, granddaughters Melanie and Chantal, great-grandchildren Elliott, Jasmine and Isla.
The funeral service is due to take place on Tuesday February 25 at 1.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
