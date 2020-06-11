|
Mr John Alan Whittaker Chesterfield Mr John Alan Whittaker of Spring Bank Care Home, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, passed away aged 88.
Born in Worksop, John was a local resident for almost all his life. He worked as a caretaker/chauffeur at North East Derbyshire District Council for 23 years.
John enjoyed gardening, watching cricket and rugby, holidaying in Cornwall, Devon and in the Isle of Wight.
John was predeceased by his wife Kathleen Whittaker, he leaves his son Stephen, his daughter in law Cora, his step son Andrew and his step daughter in law Lynn and three grandsons Carl, Thomas and Christopher.
Funeral service on Thursday June 11th 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Dementia UK
Funeral Directors: Hattersleys, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S402BA, Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020