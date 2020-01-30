Home

Mr John Williams Boythorpe Mr John William Williams, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 71.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, John was a construction worker and drove JCB's, until his retirement due to ill health.
His interests included dog breeding, spending time with his family and socialising.
John leaves his wife Sandra, daughters Lisa and Rachel, sons Shane and Carl, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 6, 2020, St Augustine's Church, at 12.30pm, afterwards Boythorpe Cemetery, at 13.30hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
