Mr Johnny Frost Bolsover Mr John Edward Frost, known as Johnny, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born at Carr Vale and a lifelong local resident, he attended Welbeck Road boys school where he excelled in gymnastics. He was a member of the boys brigade participating in exhibitions.
Johnny worked at Byron Brick Company and several building companies. He then worked as a railway plate layer for NCB until being made redundant.
His hobbies and interests included watching tv: snooker, darts, old films, westerns and war films. Spending time with his family at home and on holidays.
Johnny leaves his wife Beryl, to who he was married for 55 years, sons, Paul and Melvyn, daughters-in-law Sue and Diane, granddaughters Olivia and Alexandra, grandsons Ian and Craig, great-grandson Finley.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 10, 2020, 11.45am at Bolsover Parish Church followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins and Hope 55 High Street, Bolsover (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020