Mr Joscelyn Joseph Campbell Dronfield Mr Joscelyn Joseph Campbell of Dronfield has passed away,
aged 90 years.
Born in Jamaica, Joscelyn
has been a local resident for 60 years.
Joscelyn was a trained cabinet maker but worked as a Joiner and prior to this as a Painting Inspector for Chesterfield Borough Council for 24 years until he retired in 1988.
Joscelyn was an enthusiastic cabinet maker who enjoyed making furniture, was a keen member of Chesterfield Rifle Club and was a devoted
family man.
He leaves behind his wife Mary, children Walter, Rosemary and Lisa, (Gary, Glyn and Graham), two grandchildren Rachel and Naomi, five step-grandchildren Matthew, Ben, Stacy, Amy and Emily and three step-great-grandchildren Alma, May and Matilda.
Funeral to be held on
1st September 2020 at Dronfield Parish Church, before proceeding to Dronfield Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham and Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2GL,
tel. 01246 413205
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
