Mr Joseph Barlow Clowne Mr Joseph Robert Barlow, of Clowne, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Shirebrook, Joseph has been a local resident since 1956.
He served in the Army Infantry until 1953, latterly at Coalite Works as a clerk/ accountant to retirement in 1984.
Joseph was interested in singing, was a member of Woodthorpe Choral Society then Harlequins, he was a passionate gardener and lover of the Army and related aspects.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife Pauline and son Hayden. He is survived by daughter Joanne, three grandchildren Aaron, Reece and Brooke.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Clowne Church, burial at Clowne / Barlborough Cemetery, followed by Clowne Community Centre. Family flowers only, donations to Heart and Lung Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road,
Clowne, Chesterfield.
(01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 11, 2020